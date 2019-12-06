BREAKING: Reports of knife attack near Rocky CBD

UPDATE 6.10PM: POLICE are speaking with multiple people at the scene of an alleged brawl in Depot Hill.

A Morning Bulletin reporter witnessed police searching a man on the ground in East Street.

A witness to the incident told the reporter one offender involved threw bricks at the male victim and nearby cars.

She said she saw at least on knife, possible a machete and that some of the group ran when police arrived while others stayed.

Reports indicate the victim has left the scene. It is unclear if he is injured.

BREAKING 5.55PM: MULTIPLE police crews are responding to reports of a knife attack in Depot Hill.

Initial reports suggest an East Lane resident has called 000 reporting that a group of six males armed with knives are assaulting a male in East St.

It is unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured.