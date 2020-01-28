Reports of disturbance in Depot Hill street
UPDATE 2.30PM: A GROUP of people allegedly causing a disturbance outside a Depot Hill home have fled the scene.
Police are taking up with the residents of the home.
No one has been charged.
BREAKING 2PM: MULTIPLE police crews are responding to reports of a disturbance at a Depot Hill property.
Initial reports suggest a resident at an Arthur Street home called police after a group of about eight people, including at least one armed with a bat or piece of wood, arrived outside the property.
It is understood the group wanted to fight.