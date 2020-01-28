Menu
Reports of disturbance in Depot Hill street

Melanie Plane
28th Jan 2020 2:01 PM
UPDATE 2.30PM: A GROUP of people allegedly causing a disturbance outside a Depot Hill home have fled the scene. 

Police are taking up with the residents of the home. 

No one has been charged. 

BREAKING 2PM: MULTIPLE police crews are responding to reports of a disturbance at a Depot Hill property.

Initial reports suggest a resident at an Arthur Street home called police after a group of about eight people, including at least one armed with a bat or piece of wood, arrived outside the property.

It is understood the group wanted to fight.

