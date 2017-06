BREAKING 6PM: Police are responding to a report of a man assaulting people at a flat in North Rockhampton.

A woman at the Frenchville flat has told police she has locked herself and a child in a bedroom but can hear her sister sobbing outside.

It is believed to be related to the alleged ramming of a car in Menzies St last night.

Last night a woman was allegedly followed and rammed by a black Holden Captiva along the North Rockhampton road.

