Queensland Police Service crews are responding.
Queensland Police Service crews are responding.
BREAKING: Reports of man threatening residents with gun

Melanie Plane
17th Dec 2019 5:36 PM | Updated: 5:47 PM
UPDATE 5.43PM: POLICE are searching for a man who allegedly threatened a Bloxsom Street resident with a firearm after a dog fight this afternoon. 

Reports indicate the heavily tattooed Caucasian man was armed with what was believed to be a .22 rifle and has since fled from the scene in a black Holden commodore. 

He was last seen travelling down Diplock Street toward Lakes Creek Road. 

BREAKING 5.33PM: MULTIPLE police crews are responding to a North Rockhampton address following reports of a man armed with a gun.

It is understood police have been called to a Bloxsom Street address after reports a man had presented at a home armed with a loaded gun after an earlier dog fight.

At least three police crews, including the dog squad, are en route.

More to come.

