Truck 'totally destroyed' in fire on Capricorn Hwy

UPDATE 2.50PM: POLICE are preparing to divert traffic on the Capricorn Hwy to allow emergency services to clear the scene of a truck fire.

UPDATE 2.45PM: A PRIME-mover has been 'totally destroyed' in a truck fire on the Capricorn Highway west of Rockhampton.

Reports suggest the cab of the truck, which was transporting cement, was totally engulfed by flames.

QFES crews at the scene have managed to get the fire under control and reports suggest the driver has luckily escaped injury.

BREAKING 2.30PM: EMERGENCY crews are responding to reports of a truck on fire on the Capricorn Highway west of Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggest a truck is on fire on the highway near Bushley, 25km west of Gracemere.

It is unclear whether the truck has crashed, but Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Police are all responding.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured.