Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are rushing to the scene of a vehicle rollover on Bruce Hwy.
Emergency services are rushing to the scene of a vehicle rollover on Bruce Hwy.
Breaking

BREAKING: Reports of truck rollover on Bruce Hwy

kaitlyn smith
17th Mar 2020 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 3pm: A 59-year-old man believed to be trapped inside his truck after a Bruce Hwy rollover has since been freed.

Emergency services are currently assessing the scene.

No disruptions to traffic have been reported.

ROLLOVER: Emergency services assessing the scene of a truck rollover at Bajool.
ROLLOVER: Emergency services assessing the scene of a truck rollover at Bajool.

INITIAL, 2.50pm: EMERGENCY services are currently responding to a truck rollover on Bruce Hwy.

Reports of the accident came in around 2.30pm just north of Bajool, roughly 20kms south of Rockhampton.

It is believed the truck was carrying an excavator with the vehicle’s passenger side badly damaged.

The 59-year-old male driver is reportedly understood to trapped inside the vehicle and suffering lacerations to his face.

It is understood the vehicle had rolled off the side of the road.

It is unknown whether traffic is affected at this point.

More to come.

regional traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mother to spend Easter in jail for marijuana trafficking

        premium_icon Mother to spend Easter in jail for marijuana trafficking

        Crime Three young children will spend the next three months without their mother after she was jailed for drug trafficking.

        Positive meth result a party-pooper for a party girl

        premium_icon Positive meth result a party-pooper for a party girl

        Crime The minimally clothed defendant immediately drew the wrong type of attention from...

        • 17th Mar 2020 2:39 PM
        QRL set to make huge call on local footy

        QRL set to make huge call on local footy

        Rugby League QRL coronavirus: Grassroot and major leagues face long postponement

        LSC Election questions for candidates

        premium_icon LSC Election questions for candidates

        News Livingstone Community asks candidates for the Local Government elections the...

        • 17th Mar 2020 2:30 PM