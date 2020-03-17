BREAKING: Reports of truck rollover on Bruce Hwy

Emergency services are rushing to the scene of a vehicle rollover on Bruce Hwy.

Emergency services are rushing to the scene of a vehicle rollover on Bruce Hwy.

UPDATE, 3pm: A 59-year-old man believed to be trapped inside his truck after a Bruce Hwy rollover has since been freed.

Emergency services are currently assessing the scene.

No disruptions to traffic have been reported.

ROLLOVER: Emergency services assessing the scene of a truck rollover at Bajool.

INITIAL, 2.50pm: EMERGENCY services are currently responding to a truck rollover on Bruce Hwy.

Reports of the accident came in around 2.30pm just north of Bajool, roughly 20kms south of Rockhampton.

It is believed the truck was carrying an excavator with the vehicle’s passenger side badly damaged.

The 59-year-old male driver is reportedly understood to trapped inside the vehicle and suffering lacerations to his face.

It is understood the vehicle had rolled off the side of the road.

It is unknown whether traffic is affected at this point.

More to come.