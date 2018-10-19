Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance crews are on scene.
Ambulance crews are on scene. Trevor Veale
Breaking

Young boy impaled by spear in freak accident

Melanie Plane
by
19th Oct 2018 12:51 PM

UPDATE 1.40PM: A 13-year-old boy has been taken to the Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition after being impaled in the arm by a bamboo spear from Papua New Guinea around 12.30pm today.

The incident was said to be an accident that occurred while two brothers were playing with the spear.    The injured boy's grandmother, who wished to remain anonymous, said the two were "having a play" before the older brother was stabbed in the upper arm.    "They asked 'Nan can we have one of these spears' and I said 'be very careful what you do'," she said.   "And it would have only been another 15-minutes before it happened."   

BREAKING 12.50PM: PARAMEDICS are on scene at a South Mackay house where a person has been 'impaled'.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed paramedics had responded to a Scott Street address following reports someone had been impaled with a spear.

She said the person appears to have injuries to their arm.

More to come.

editors picks queensland ambulance service scott street south mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Yeppoon man breaking down men's heath barriers with meet-up

    premium_icon Yeppoon man breaking down men's heath barriers with meet-up

    News STARTING the discussion: 'It's a powerful, strong, masculine thing to let it out'

    Generous offer for tradies hit by builder collapse

    premium_icon Generous offer for tradies hit by builder collapse

    Careers Local landlords encourage businesses to rise from the ashes

    Patients receive shock text in wake of Rocky doc arrest

    premium_icon Patients receive shock text in wake of Rocky doc arrest

    Crime CLINIC declined to comment after Stephen Murray arrested in Canada

    Aged care worker jailed for stealing $57k from old lady

    premium_icon Aged care worker jailed for stealing $57k from old lady

    Crime IT only ended when she had taken so much money the card declined

    Local Partners