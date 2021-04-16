Menu
A snake, initially reported to be a red-bellied black snake, has bitten a man on the hand at a property in the Boyne Valley on Friday. File photo.
BREAKING: Rescue chopper called to help snake bite victim

Darryn Nufer
16th Apr 2021 12:31 PM
A rescue helicopter has been tasked to a property in the Boyne Valley in Central Queensland where a man was bitten on the hand by a snake on Friday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a private property on Gentle Annie Road just before 11am.

The QAS spokesman said the male victim was in a stable condition and would most likely be transported to a hospital.

An initial report from the scene indicated the snake was the venomous red-bellied black snake.

More to come.

