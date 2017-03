RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a quad bike rollover in a Central Queensland town.

QFES media received the call of the crash at 1.20pm and sent one crew out via helicopter.

The crash occurred on Arcturus Comet Downs Road, Arcturus.

The Morning Bulletin understands the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is responding to the scene.

Comet is just east of Emerald and 256kms from Rockhampton.

More to follow.