BREAKING: Rescue chopper on way to horror Central Qld crash

11AM: A HORROR crash on the Carnarvon Hwy has emergency services on scene and rescue helicopter flying in attend to four patients.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a vehicle drove into a tree in Consuela, about 40km south of Rolleston, about 9.08am today.

The QAS said two teenage boys had extricated themselves from the vehicle, and had suffered minor soft tissue injuries.

Emergency services are yet to confirm the condition of two female patients involved in the crash.

The Queensland Police Service said the Forensic Crash Unit are on scene, and the highway is closed in both directions.

It is believed the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service are are en route as at 11am.

More information to come.

MAP | Consuela, Central Queensland