RACQ Capricorn Rescue are tonight responding to a single-vehicle rollover in the Yeppoon area.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue are tonight responding to a single-vehicle rollover in the Yeppoon area.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue is tonight responding to a single-vehicle rollover just north of Yeppoon.

It is understood the accident occurred around 8.40pm on Browns Lane in Farnborough, leaving the vehicle’s sole occupant entrapped.

QAS and QPS are both attending the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the accident for now remain unclear.

The condition of the driver is also unknown at this time.

More to come.