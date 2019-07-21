Menu
One airlifted to Toowoomba after south-west rollover

Tara Miko
by
20th Jul 2019 4:20 PM | Updated: 21st Jul 2019 7:46 AM
UPDATE: One person was airlifted and a second taken to hospital by ambulance after a car and caravan rollover yesterday.

Two people had to be cut from the vehicle which rolled off the Carnarvon Highway 30km from Surat about 2.55pm Saturday.

The rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and airlifted one of the two people - the only people in the car - to Toowoomba Hospital.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the person suffered neck injuries, and was flown in a stable condition.

The second person was taken to Surat Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash closed one lane of the highway.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

EARLIER: A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to a serious car and caravan rollover reported this afternoon.

All emergency services are on scene of the incident on the Carnarvon Highway about 30km from Surat in the Maranoa region.

A man and woman were trapped in the overturned vehicle which had been towing a caravan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have worked to free the pair from the vehicle reported about 2.55pm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics are on scene treating two people, with a rescue helicopter tasked to the scene.

One lane of the Carnarvon Highway is blocked with traffic control in place.

maranoa queensland ambulance service roma surat
Toowoomba Chronicle

