Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to a critical accident in Gatton tonight.
Emergency services were called to a critical accident in Gatton tonight.
News

Man in 70s allegedly struck by car in hit and run

Ali Kuchel
by
5th Sep 2020 10:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 70s has been allegedly struck by a car in Gatton, tonight, in a hit and run.

Queensland police confirmed the man was hit by a car on Old College Road about 7.20pm.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and forced to land on Gatton State School oval, due to a showjumping carnival at the showgrounds.

The police spokesperson and Queensland Ambulance spokesperson both confirmed the man was in a serious condition.

Queensland Ambulance said the man was airlifted to the PA Hospital. 

Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating.

gatton lockyer valley
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky doctor raises $47k for cancer research

        Premium Content Rocky doctor raises $47k for cancer research

        Life Medical oncologist Matthew Burge collected $47,240 as part of the Gutsy Challenge.

        Big business put on notice about paying back their suppliers

        Premium Content Big business put on notice about paying back their suppliers

        News Big businesses will soon be forced to declare how long they were taking to pay back...

        Woman hospitalised after two vehicle crash in Yeppoon

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after two vehicle crash in Yeppoon

        News The two vehicles were unable to be moved from the road after the crash.

        RACQ helicopter flies to aid of man who fell down the stairs

        Premium Content RACQ helicopter flies to aid of man who fell down the stairs

        News The elderly patient was in bad shape after his tumble at a property near...