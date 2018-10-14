BREAKING: Residents evacuated from Tin Can Bay units

Fire crews are on scene at a suspected fire at a block of units in Tin Can Bay

Fire crews are on scene at a suspected fire at a block of units in Tin Can Bay Daniel Perrin /TWE

TWO QFES units are currently on the scene of a suspected fire at a block of flats in Tin Can Bay.

Reports were received of "a significant amount of smoke" coming from one of the four units on Toolara Rd, at around 2.45pm.

Fire crews from Tin Can Bay arrived on the scene just over ten minutes later and a third crew is also enroute.

All occupants of the units have been evacuated and accounted for, but the cause of the smoke and status of the fire is still unknown.

More on this story as it comes to hand.