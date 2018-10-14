Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews are on scene at a suspected fire at a block of units in Tin Can Bay
Fire crews are on scene at a suspected fire at a block of units in Tin Can Bay Daniel Perrin /TWE
News

BREAKING: Residents evacuated from Tin Can Bay units

by Donna Jones
14th Oct 2018 3:15 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM

TWO QFES units are currently on the scene of a suspected fire at a block of flats in Tin Can Bay.

Reports were received of "a significant amount of smoke" coming from one of the four units on Toolara Rd, at around 2.45pm.

Fire crews from Tin Can Bay arrived on the scene just over ten minutes later and a third crew is also enroute.

All occupants of the units have been evacuated and accounted for, but the cause of the smoke and status of the fire is still unknown.

More on this story as it comes to hand.

breaking news editors picks fire gympie region smoke tin can bay
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    WATCH: Students show off culture in passionate music video

    premium_icon WATCH: Students show off culture in passionate music video

    Community THEME of the music video resonated with the students' connection to country, culture and community.

    Leading CQ tourism operator dies suddenly on family holiday

    Leading CQ tourism operator dies suddenly on family holiday

    Breaking Highly respected industry leader 'left her mark on many people'

    Rocky duo takes riveting ride through horse racing history

    premium_icon Rocky duo takes riveting ride through horse racing history

    Horses Book celebrates industry milestone: 'There's so many good stories'

    • 14th Oct 2018 3:00 PM
    WEATHER: 'Liquid gold' pours 100mm+ on CQ towns

    WEATHER: 'Liquid gold' pours 100mm+ on CQ towns

    Weather ALTHOUGH it was not enough to fill tanks, the rain lifted spirits

    Local Partners