BREAKING: Rider injured in after-dark motorbike crash

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle motorbike accident in Rockhampton’s south.

It is understood a motorbike has this evening crashed at the intersection of Phyllis and Spencer St in The Range.

Early reports suggest the rider lost control of the motorbike as they turned the street's corner around 6.15pm.

QPS and QAS are en route to the scene.

The extent of injuries to the rider remain unclear at this time.

More to come.