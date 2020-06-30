Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle motorbike accident this evening.
Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle motorbike accident this evening.
Breaking

BREAKING: Rider injured in after-dark motorbike crash

Kaitlyn Smith
30th Jun 2020 6:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle motorbike accident in Rockhampton’s south.

It is understood a motorbike has this evening crashed at the intersection of Phyllis and Spencer St in The Range.

Early reports suggest the rider lost control of the motorbike as they turned the street's corner around 6.15pm.

QPS and QAS are en route to the scene.

The extent of injuries to the rider remain unclear at this time.

More to come.

motorbike crash regional traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DV breach: Man told mum he had a woman locked in his bedroom

        premium_icon DV breach: Man told mum he had a woman locked in his bedroom

        News In the lead up to his offending, the man drank two bottles of vodka and listened to hard core music which he claims ‘confused his mind’

        • 30th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
        UPDATE: Search for ATM robber underway

        premium_icon UPDATE: Search for ATM robber underway

        Breaking The offender reportedly approached a man as he used the ATM.

        Vision for massive new industrial estate at Parkhurst

        premium_icon Vision for massive new industrial estate at Parkhurst

        News By Christmas, six silos will be the only remaining trace of the old Parkhurst...

        One of region’s great sporting treasures housed in Rocky

        premium_icon One of region’s great sporting treasures housed in Rocky

        News Peter Hunt’s lifelong passion forges a collection local footy fanatics would...