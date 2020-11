A male rider has been involved in a car vs. motorbike collision.

PARAMEDICS are currently en route to a car vs. motorbike crash at North Rockhampton.

Early reports suggested the vehicles collided on Lakes Creek Rd at Berserker around 2.20pm.

The male rider of the bike has reportedly sustained a deep laceration to his head.

Injuries to the other party are unclear at this time.

Circumstances surrounding the collision are also unknown.

More to come.