PARAMEDICS are currently assessing the driver of a vehicle that rolled down an embankment in Ironpot this afternoon.

The car was travelling along Yeppoon Rd when it rolled.

The male occupant exited the vehicle himself and is currently being assessed by one Queensland Ambulance Services crew.

QAS received the call at 2.25pm.

One lane of the road is currently blocked.

More to come.