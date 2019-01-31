Menu
Police speak with motorists after surrounding a vehicle on Gregory St, Mackay at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, January 31, 2019.
Police speak with motorists after surrounding a vehicle on Gregory St, Mackay at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, January 31, 2019. Daniel McKenzie
BREAKING: Road partially blocked as police search car

Rainee Shepperson
31st Jan 2019 4:55 PM
MACKAY police partially blocked a busy city centre street as they searched a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Two police cars parked on the intersection of Gordon and Gregory Street, after pulling over a white Commodore.

Officers wore gloves as they searched through the car, at one point using a screwdriver to remove a child's booster seat.

The driver and passengers were removed from the vehicle under the watch of several police officers.

The reason for the incident is unknown at this stage.

mackay cbd mackay police road block
