Man rushed to hospital after CBD crash

A man was treated by paramedics after a crash in the Mackay CBD Daniel McKenzie

UPDATE 9.30AM: ONE person has been taken to hospital after a crash in the Mackay CBD.

Just before 9am, a motorbike and car collided on Gregory Street, prompting the closure of the busy CBD street.

Queensland Ambulance Service have confirmed one person has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital with neck and leg pain in a stable condition.

Emergency crews are working to clear the scene.

BREAKING 9AM: MULTIPLE emergency crews are on scene in the Mackay CBD following reports of a traffic crash.

It is understood at least one person has been badly injured in a car and motorbike crash on Gregory Street, near the intersection of Gordon Street.

A number of police, fire and ambulance crews are on scene and police have blocked Gregory Street.

A motorbike and car have crash in the Mackay CBD. Ashley Pillhofer

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at 8.57am and paramedics were treating a patient, who was conscious.

A QFES spokesman said two crews were assisting to make the scene safe.

More to come.