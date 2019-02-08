Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was treated by paramedics after a crash in the Mackay CBD
A man was treated by paramedics after a crash in the Mackay CBD Daniel McKenzie
Breaking

Man rushed to hospital after CBD crash

Melanie Plane
Rainee Shepperson
Ashley Pillhofer
Daniel McKenzie
by , , and
8th Feb 2019 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.30AM: ONE person has been taken to hospital after a crash in the Mackay CBD. 

Just before 9am, a motorbike and car collided on Gregory Street, prompting the closure of the busy CBD street. 

Queensland Ambulance Service have confirmed one person has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital with neck and leg pain in a stable condition. 

Emergency crews are working to clear the scene. 

BREAKING 9AM: MULTIPLE emergency crews are on scene in the Mackay CBD following reports of a traffic crash.

It is understood at least one person has been badly injured in a car and motorbike crash on Gregory Street, near the intersection of Gordon Street.

A number of police, fire and ambulance crews are on scene and police have blocked Gregory Street.

 

A motorbike and car have crash in the Mackay CBD.
A motorbike and car have crash in the Mackay CBD. Ashley Pillhofer

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at 8.57am and paramedics were treating a patient, who was conscious.

A QFES spokesman said two crews were assisting to make the scene safe.

More to come.

mackay cbd mackay crash mackay police mackay qas motorbike crash queensland fire and emergency service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    CQ brickie burnt by building firm collapses demands action

    premium_icon CQ brickie burnt by building firm collapses demands action

    Business JM Kelly's collapse was one of many to cost him money

    Yeppoon Lagoon vandalism frustrates community

    premium_icon Yeppoon Lagoon vandalism frustrates community

    Council News There have been numerous reports of vandalism and littering

    'Wicked' woman must wait after fraud appeal

    premium_icon 'Wicked' woman must wait after fraud appeal

    News Dead man's coastal property, car in dispute

    45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

    premium_icon 45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

    News TWO local names will be performing at the Rocky city event