Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Roads closed in Surfers as glass falls from building

14th Dec 2020 11:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have closed roads in Surfers Paradise after glass panels were blown from a shelter at the pool deck of the Circle on Cavill building.

Roads are closed at Ferny Ave between Beach Rd and Elkhorn Ave as a result of the incident.

Traffic is heavily backed up on surrounding streets as a result.

It is understood the Cavill Mall has also temporarily shut.

 

Hoarding from a nearby nightclub is also believed to have blown onto the street.

 

 

Where the glass panels are believed to have fallen from.
Where the glass panels are believed to have fallen from.

 

 

The incident came as the Gold Coast continued to be battered by high wind and heavy rain on Monday morning.

More to follow

Originally published as BREAKING: Roads closed in Surfers as glass falls from building

More Stories

accident cavill avenue glass gold coast surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Power pole bursts into flames on residential street

        Premium Content Power pole bursts into flames on residential street

        News Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the power pole.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Druggie mum gets another chance to stay out of jail

        Premium Content Druggie mum gets another chance to stay out of jail

        News Magistrate Cameron Press could not have made it clearer for Emu Park mother of...

        Teenager injured after crashing into fence

        Premium Content Teenager injured after crashing into fence

        News The teen was injured after a motorcycle collided with a fence on a private property...