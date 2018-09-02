BREAKING: Roads re-open after creek fire

MOORES CREEK FIRE: Two crews rushed to a fire in a creek bed in Moores Creek near Stocklands.

UPDATE 1.52pm: Fire crews have now extinguished the blaze in Moores Creek.

One crew has now left the scene of the fire in Moores Creek.

The blaze will be investigated further.

All roads in the area are now open.

1.25pm: A southbound lane on the Bruce Highway outside of Stockland Rockhampton has been closed while fire fighters respond to a creek bed fire in Moores Creek.

Two fire crews are currently at the scene working to get the blaze under control.

No homes are under threat from the blaze and police are currently directing traffic on Musgrave Street.

More to come.