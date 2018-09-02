Menu
Frazer Pearce
BREAKING: Roads re-open after creek fire

2nd Sep 2018 1:35 PM

UPDATE 1.52pm: Fire crews have now extinguished the blaze in Moores Creek.

One crew has now left the scene of the fire in Moores Creek.

The blaze will be investigated further.

All roads in the area are now open.

1.25pm: A southbound lane on the Bruce Highway outside of Stockland Rockhampton has been closed while fire fighters respond to a creek bed fire in Moores Creek.

Two fire crews are currently at the scene working to get the blaze under control.

No homes are under threat from the blaze and police are currently directing traffic on Musgrave Street.

More to come.

