30°
BREAKING: Rockhampton to cop biggest flood in 99 years

Luke J Mortimer
| 31st Mar 2017 5:42 PM Updated: 6:51 PM
Depot Hill residents start ferrying matresses, clothing, televisions, computers and other household goods from their home to a waiting truck using a dingy to cross flooded Wood Street. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK301210-flood-c6
Depot Hill residents start ferrying matresses, clothing, televisions, computers and other household goods from their home to a waiting truck using a dingy to cross flooded Wood Street. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK301210-flood-c6 Chris Ison

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • Rockhampton will have its biggest flood in 99 years
  • The Fitzroy at Rockhampton will at least peak at 9.4m
  • The Bureau of Meteorology revised the figure from 8.5m this evening
  • At this level, Rockhampton airport will close
  • Many more homes, businesses, and roads will be inundated under the revised 9.4m peak

ROCKHAMPTON TO FLOOD | Latest Rockhampton flood alerts here

ROCKHAMPTON'S disaster group has dramatically revised its prediction for the city's flood to 9.4m.

It is expected to hit the 9.4m mark much earlier, on Wednesday next week.  

This level would equal Rockhampton's second biggest recorded flood, back in 1954. The biggest flood ever was in 1918 at 10.1m. 

At this level, the airport will close and large swathes of Depot Hill, Berserker, Park Avenue, Alton Downs, and Kawana, are going under.

Rockhampton Regional Council does not have flood maps for above 9m. 

Tony Williams, Chair of Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management (LDMG), said the revised Bureau of Meteorology forecasts put the figure at 9.4m.

"At that level, we would see the airport closed and more areas inundated including Lakes Creek to the west of the railway, Nerimbera near Black Creek and the lower parts of the city," he said.

"As we've never had that level of flooding since the new Yeppen Crossing opened, it's hard to predict at this stage how impacted it will be."

Three of the four major rivers that feed the Fitzroy River have been rapidly rising throughout Friday.

Three of those are in major flooding, with the fourth, the Dawson River, at a moderate flood level.  

Mayor Margaret Strelow said authorities had a much clearer picture of the expected flood as water moved downstream.

"Now that the water is making its way further down the river system and passing through more gauges we are getting a clearer picture of what to expect," Mayor Strelow said.

"We are fortunate that we have this forewarning and we can make the preparations we need to now to mitigate the impacts as much as possible.

"Now that school holidays have started, it is really important for those people who have made plans to leave that they are aware the flood level could be as high as 9.5 metres and prepare accordingly."

More to come

ROCKHAMPTON is set for a once-in-a-life-time epic flood in five days.

