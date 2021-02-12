BREAKING: Rockhampton to head back to the polls in March

The date for the region’s next by-election has been announced, and its little under three weeks until 7604 Rockhampton residents will have to vote again.

Election Day is on Saturday, March 13, with early voting from Monday, March 1.

Candidate nominations are now open for the Rockhampton Regional Council Division 3 Councillor position following the election of incumbent Cr Tony Williams to the role of Mayor.

Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Tony Williams after the ECQ declared his election victory.

Electoral commissioner Pat Vidgen said the Local Government Act required councils to choose whether to conduct a by-election, or appoint a runner-up to a councillor’s position, should it become vacant within 12 months of a local government election.

However, as Cr Williams was elected unopposed in last year’s local government elections, a by-election is required.

“Election day for the Rockhampton Regional Council Division 3 councillor by-election is Saturday 13 March, with early voting from Monday 1 March to Friday 12 March,” he said.

“Nominations are now open, and anyone interested in becoming a candidate must complete their nomination by noon on Monday 22 February.

“Nomination forms and further information including a candidate handbook are available on the ECQ’s website.”

Mr Vidgen said it was important not to leave nominating until the last minute as there were some important requirements to meet.

“Candidates can live anywhere in the Rockhampton Regional Council local government area; however, an independent candidate must be nominated by at least six electors enrolled in Division 3.

Rockhampton bi-election Picture ABC Capricorn/Laura Myers

“A candidate endorsed by a registered political party must be nominated by the registered office of the party.

“There is also a deposit of $250 to be paid and all candidates are required to complete mandatory online training within the six months prior to nominating.”

Early voting runs from Monday, March 1 to Friday, March 12, with election day voting between 8am and 6pm on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Electors interesting in applying for a postal vote can do so online prior to 7pm on Monday, March 1.

All voting must be completed by 6pm on election day with the deadline for the return of postal votes on Tuesday, March 23.

Key election dates Rockhampton Division 3 councillor by-election: