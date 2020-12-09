BREAKING: Rocky aged care facility evacuated

Staff and residents at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre have been evacuated. Picture: Rae Wilson

Staff and residents at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre have been evacuated. Picture: Rae Wilson

FIRE crews are currently attending North Rockhampton Nursing Centre following reports of a “strong smell of gas.”

It is understood management undertook a precautionary evacuation at the Norman Gardens centre around 3.20pm.

Unconfirmed reports suggested a ceiling fan had also struck an emergency sprinkler head, resulting in its activation.

There are believed to be no indications of fire at the premises.

All residents and staff are understood to be in good spirits.

More to come.