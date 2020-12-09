Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Staff and residents at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre have been evacuated. Picture: Rae Wilson
Staff and residents at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre have been evacuated. Picture: Rae Wilson
Breaking

BREAKING: Rocky aged care facility evacuated

kaitlyn smith
9th Dec 2020 3:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIRE crews are currently attending North Rockhampton Nursing Centre following reports of a “strong smell of gas.”

It is understood management undertook a precautionary evacuation at the Norman Gardens centre around 3.20pm.

Unconfirmed reports suggested a ceiling fan had also struck an emergency sprinkler head, resulting in its activation.

There are believed to be no indications of fire at the premises.

All residents and staff are understood to be in good spirits.

More to come.

emergency evacuation north rockhampton nursing centre qfes rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROCKY BY-ELECTION: Key councillor bows out of mayoral race

        Premium Content ROCKY BY-ELECTION: Key councillor bows out of mayoral race

        Council News The job is now open to replace Margaret Strelow.

        Record-breaker ready to make a splash at states

        Premium Content Record-breaker ready to make a splash at states

        Swimming Coach: ‘He’s such a good racer. If he can put it all together, I’d expect some...

        Assault on ex brother-in-law over long-standing animosity

        Premium Content Assault on ex brother-in-law over long-standing animosity

        News AN ASSAULT against his former brother-in-law almost led to one man with a bad...

        CQ charity has annual food drive all wrapped up

        Premium Content CQ charity has annual food drive all wrapped up

        Community Every Christmas, Anglicare Central Queensland delivers hundreds of Christmas...