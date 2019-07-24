BREAKING: Rocky Art Gallery contractor named

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was in Rockhampton to announce Woolams Construction was the successful tenderer to build the new art gallery.

"WORK is officially under way” on the new Rockhampton Art Gallery, with the Queensland Premier here to announce the successful tenderer for the $31.5 million construction job.

Rockhampton company Woolam Constructions was named as the winner for high-profile project this morning.

Premier Annastacia Palazczuk said the construction of the gallery will generate 180 jobs and host one of Australia's most "outstanding collections of art”.

"I know it is going to be a treasure trove of magnificent art work,” she said.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the process to move the collection of more than 400 pieces will take a lot of work, but her team was ready and excited to get started.

"This is an amazing step in a new journey for Rex Pilbeam's amazing collection,” she said.

Woollam Constructions Managing Director Craig Percival said the gallery would make Rockhampton proud.

"It will be the stuff of legend - a project that our people will consider a legacy," he said.

The State Government is providing $15 million of the project's costs, with the remainder being shared by the Federal Government and Rockhampton City Council.

The gallery will open in 2021.

