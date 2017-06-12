24°
BREAKING: Rocky boy's surprise selection for Origin 2

Matty Holdsworth
| 12th Jun 2017 1:14 PM Updated: 1:40 PM
PRE SEASON: Melbourne Storm forward Tim Glasby.
PRE SEASON: Melbourne Storm forward Tim Glasby. Contributed

COREY Oates has been dropped for Queensland with Kevin Walters' citing new changes needed for Game 2.

Rockhampton's Tim Glasby will make his debut from the interchange bench. 

His pathway to the top has finally come, from Norths Knights, to the CQ Capras, to the Melbourne Storm, now origin. 

He has earned his stripes. 

Superstars Billy Slater and Johnathan Thurston return to the squad.

Walters said it was immensely tough to leave out the Baralaba-born Oates, and felt a more-natural winger in Valentine Holmes was suited.

"It was tough. Corey has had four good games for Queensland but leaving Valentine on the sidelines was not the right option," he said today.

"Corey is a big body but Valentine is a genuine winger. He is an exciting young player suited to this environment. Corey is not done at this level though."

Glasby's inclusion comes at a shock. But it shouldn't.

He is at the top of the table Melbourne Storm, has played in the grand final and is ready.

"Tim is in a great system in Melbourne and has played in a grand final," he said.

"He adds good balance to our bench and it is no secret we were beaten up the middle. We think this side is more suited to combat that."

Here is the Queensland squad for Game 2.

Billy Slater

Darius Boyd

Will Chambers

Valentine Holmes

Dane Gagai

Johnathan Thurston

 

Johnathan Thurston looks on during the Queensland State of Origin team training session at Sanctuary Cove on the Gold Coast Thursday, May 25, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
Johnathan Thurston looks on during the Queensland State of Origin team training session at Sanctuary Cove on the Gold Coast Thursday, May 25, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING DAVE HUNT

Cooper Cronk

Dylan Napa

Cameron Smith

Jarrod Wallace

Josh Papalii 

Gavin Cooper

Matt Gillett

Josh McGuire

Michael Morgan

 

Cowboys Coen Hess scores a try during the Round 13 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville, Saturday, June 3, 2017. (AAP Image/Michael Chambers) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Cowboys Coen Hess scores a try during the Round 13 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville, Saturday, June 3, 2017. (AAP Image/Michael Chambers) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY MICHAEL CHAMBERS

Coen Hess

Aidan Guerra

Tim Glasby

Cameron Munster - 18th man

