BREAKING: Rocky boy's surprise selection for Origin 2

COREY Oates has been dropped for Queensland with Kevin Walters' citing new changes needed for Game 2.

Rockhampton's Tim Glasby will make his debut from the interchange bench.

His pathway to the top has finally come, from Norths Knights, to the CQ Capras, to the Melbourne Storm, now origin.

He has earned his stripes.

Superstars Billy Slater and Johnathan Thurston return to the squad.

Walters said it was immensely tough to leave out the Baralaba-born Oates, and felt a more-natural winger in Valentine Holmes was suited.

"It was tough. Corey has had four good games for Queensland but leaving Valentine on the sidelines was not the right option," he said today.

"Corey is a big body but Valentine is a genuine winger. He is an exciting young player suited to this environment. Corey is not done at this level though."

Glasby's inclusion comes at a shock. But it shouldn't.

He is at the top of the table Melbourne Storm, has played in the grand final and is ready.

"Tim is in a great system in Melbourne and has played in a grand final," he said.

"He adds good balance to our bench and it is no secret we were beaten up the middle. We think this side is more suited to combat that."

Here is the Queensland squad for Game 2.

Billy Slater

Darius Boyd

Will Chambers

Valentine Holmes

Dane Gagai

Johnathan Thurston

Cooper Cronk

Dylan Napa

Cameron Smith

Jarrod Wallace

Josh Papalii

Gavin Cooper

Matt Gillett

Josh McGuire

Michael Morgan

Coen Hess

Aidan Guerra

Tim Glasby

Cameron Munster - 18th man