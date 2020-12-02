BREAKING: Rocky caught up in alleged prostitution ring

An alleged illegal prostitution ring has been busted operating in Rockhampton.

ROCKHAMPTON'S seedy underbelly has been disrupted following this week's bust of an alleged illegal prostitution syndicate operating within the city's motels.

The shocking revelation comes following the arrest of a 65-year-old man and 57-year-old woman in Brisbane on Sunday following an intensive two-year operation.

It is alleged the pair - both from Brisbane - also operated the ring within Mackay, Toowoomba and Brisbane.

Both have since been charged with four counts each of carrying on the business of unlawful prostitution.

A total 25 people have also been arrested and charged in relation to the shocking syndicate.

They are expected to front court on charges relating to the provision of unlawful prostitution at a later date.

As part of the operation police also seized in excess of $36,000 cash.

Detective Acting Inspector Brad Phelps from the Drug and Serious Crime Group said the investigation had resulted in senior members of the alleged syndicate being apprehended.

"This was a significant outcome and we remain committed to working with agency partners to target those operating outside the law," he said.

"Illegal operators not only put the health and safety of their workers and customers at risk, they are profiting from illegal activity and we will continue to hold them to account."

The two alleged ringleaders are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 18.

A Queensland Police spokesperson was unable to confirm the Rockhampton motels tied to the alleged syndicate.

It is also unclear how many alleged prostitutes linked to the ring operated from within the city.

More to come.