BREAKING: Rocky cop reveals exactly what he needs to know on body

Gladstone Police are on the scene where a body has been found in a storm water drain.

A TOP cop within the Capricornia division has revealed details into what police know after a body was found in a stormwater drain on Gladstone Benaraby Rd early today.

Acting detective inspector Capricornia Division Luke Peachey addressed media shortly after midday.

If you have any information that could assist police investigations, phone Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Gladstone Police on 4971 3222.

What police do know:

The body is in the middle of a stormwater drain that runs underneath Gladstone Benaraby Road. They have marked pink paint where the body is.

It's believed the body has been in the stormwater drain for at least a week.

Local businesses complained of a "pungent" smell coming from the nearby stormwater drain. Gladstone Regional Council flushed out the drain, however, the smell did not go away. As a result council workers sent a camera down the drain, and the footage showed the body.

The police are investigating two main ways to retrieve the body. The first is to send a person through the drain to retrieve it, and the second is to excavate the road. Insp Peachey said excavating the road would be their last resort.

Police officers are working with missing person units as part of their investigations.

Police are describing the circumstances as suspicious.

