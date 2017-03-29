30°
News

Rocky disaster boss: Time to 'activate' response now

Luke J Mortimer
| 29th Mar 2017 9:54 PM Updated: 10:32 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"DETERIORATING" weather across CQ has led Rockhampton's disaster management chief to recommend activating the city's disaster response unit.

Councillor Tony Williams, Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG), will recommend the group "activate" tomorrow morning.

>>BOM warns Fitzroy at Rockhampton will flood next week

Cr Williams also clarified tonight Rockhampton Regional Council's position that they believe the Fitzroy River running through the city will reach minor flood levels on the weekend.

"Early predictions … is that there will be minor flood levels on the weekend, and then it could even exceed that throughout the week," he said.

Cr Williams said the escalation comes as the weather rapidly deteriorates across the region overnight, along with The Bureau's latest forecast of a minor flood for Rockhampton during next week.

"It's just been so confusing that such a large system that's still in progress," he said.

"It's changing every 24 hours.

"We thought it would pass by the end of the day, but it looks like it's still going to be active over the Fitzroy catchment tomorrow."

But Cr Williams stressed that Rockhampton should prepare not panic.

The group will bring together police, council, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the State Emergency Services, among a litany of other emergency services, all of which will work out of one central location.

"Now we've got indication that there will be a flood, we will bring all those agencies all together," he said.

"We will set up a local disaster management centre."

The group last activated during Cyclone Marcia. Once activated, all weather-related calls will be diverted to the LDMG's headquarters.

Cr Williams said the group extra powers to give directions and gain access additional funding.

"We realise once we stand up it's a fairly resource intensive situation, so we have held off for a bit (until the forecast became clear)," he said.

Cr Williams announcement comes as Rockhampton is hit with heavy rain tonight and wind gusts of over 100km/h are recorded at Blackwater. 

Topics:  cyclone debbie wildweather

Rocky disaster boss: Time to 'activate' response now

Rocky disaster boss: Time to 'activate' response now

"DETERIORATING" weather across CQ leads Rockhampton’s disaster management chief to recommend activating the city's response unit.

Highway closed, 60+ CQ roads under water

Rockhampton prepares for more wild weather as Ex-TC Debbie moves through region.

Department of Transport and Main Roads inspecting roads now.

BREAKING: CQ residents evacuated from homes

FLOODS: Ex-Cyclone Debbie is dumping down on Central Queensland.

EMERGENCY crews are knocking on doors telling residents to get out.

CQ floods: 7 things Central Highlanders need to know

FLOOD FLASHBACK: Most of Emerald was inundated during the 2010/11 floods.

Disaster Management group share vital wild weather briefing

Local Partners

Show your love for Four Paws at Community Dog Walk

Next weekend will see the organisation celebrate their love for animals in the form of their annual fundraiser, Community Dog Walk.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Emu Park's sky will come alive at Festival of Wind

SKY HIGH: Emu Park Festival of the Wind, Sunday March 3, 2016.

Giant kites, fireworks, markets, beach games and more

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Why theatre couple are spellbound by Rocky musical scene

Emma McGuire as Galinda and Amanda Hock as Elphaba in Rockhampton's upcoming production of Wicked.

The power couple behind Wicked talk about why they love Rocky

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

AMY Murr has responded after being called a ‘slut’ by My Kitchen Rules’ villain and rival Josh Meeuwissen on tonight’s episode.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MOVIE REVIEW: Power Rangers way out of their league

Becky G., Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, and RJ Cyler in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

A Lego action figure is capable of running rings around teen misfits

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

Aussie rappers Bliss N Eso are hitting the road in May for a 27-date national tour.

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with new album.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

Scarlett Johansson greets fans at the Japan World Premiere of the movie Ghost In The Shell.

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood.

Fabulous Lowset Brick/Amazing Views/Perfect Private Setting - Just Off Feez Street - Selling Now!

406 Feez Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $305,000

What a fantastic Property - a brilliant elevated location with stunning city and panoramic views, 760m2 block, superb lowset brick home and easy care landscaped...

Stunning, Cool, Family Home With Shed -Ony $449,000!

13 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

You will absolutely love this vibrant, cool, comfortable, a/c, lowset brick family home, perfectly located in a quiet cul de sac street, in the heart of Norman...

Granny Flat, Solar Power, Brick Base

21 Barrett Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 1 $335,000

If you have been looking for a home that will suit dual living or just to have room to spread out and relax this property is a must for you to inspect. Features...

Sensational Brick Home/805m2/Breathtaking City Views -$489,000

8 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $489,000

This amazing Property showcases all the very best features YOU have been looking for - Stunning Lowset, Fully A/C, Brick and Tiled Roof Home, Prestigious Elevated...

Immaculate Well Maintained Family Home with Pool

17 Meilland Street, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This low maintenance 3 bedroom brick and colour bond home is immaculately presented to you in every way. The kitchen has been replaced in recent times along with...

Large Neat Gable Home On 1012m

39 Macalister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

This Park Avenue gable home is of a generous size with 3 bedrooms, sleepout and study. The hard expensive work is done with the home being restumped in steel and...

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $329,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Centrally Located Investment Opportunity

11/104 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $149,000

Located in popular Allenstown this 2 bedroom, 3rd floor unit in the Talford Court apartment complex won't last long. Perfect investment opportunity or gateway into...

Get More for Your Money

21 Brosnan Crescent, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This low set brick home is situated on the outskirts of Rockhampton in a quiet neighbourhood in Parkhurst, with only minutes to the City Centre. 3 great sized...

Prestige Home with Panoramic Sweeping Views

11 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 3 $895,000

This is a remarkable property with luxury, elegance, and first class design. Enjoy 3 levels of opulent living with expansive views of Rockhampton and the...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!