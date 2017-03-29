Rocky disaster boss: Time to 'activate' response now

"DETERIORATING" weather across CQ has led Rockhampton's disaster management chief to recommend activating the city's disaster response unit.

Councillor Tony Williams, Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG), will recommend the group "activate" tomorrow morning.

Cr Williams also clarified tonight Rockhampton Regional Council's position that they believe the Fitzroy River running through the city will reach minor flood levels on the weekend.

"Early predictions … is that there will be minor flood levels on the weekend, and then it could even exceed that throughout the week," he said.

Cr Williams said the escalation comes as the weather rapidly deteriorates across the region overnight, along with The Bureau's latest forecast of a minor flood for Rockhampton during next week.

"It's just been so confusing that such a large system that's still in progress," he said.

"It's changing every 24 hours.

"We thought it would pass by the end of the day, but it looks like it's still going to be active over the Fitzroy catchment tomorrow."

But Cr Williams stressed that Rockhampton should prepare not panic.

The group will bring together police, council, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the State Emergency Services, among a litany of other emergency services, all of which will work out of one central location.

"Now we've got indication that there will be a flood, we will bring all those agencies all together," he said.

"We will set up a local disaster management centre."

The group last activated during Cyclone Marcia. Once activated, all weather-related calls will be diverted to the LDMG's headquarters.

Cr Williams said the group extra powers to give directions and gain access additional funding.

"We realise once we stand up it's a fairly resource intensive situation, so we have held off for a bit (until the forecast became clear)," he said.

Cr Williams announcement comes as Rockhampton is hit with heavy rain tonight and wind gusts of over 100km/h are recorded at Blackwater.