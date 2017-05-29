BREAKING: Rocky doctors rush to test man with suspected deadly disease

A DOCTOR at a North Rockhampton medical centre has alerted paramedics to a suspected case of meningococcal.

The doctor's surgery alerted Queensland Ambulance Service that the man, 39, was showing signs of the potentially deadly illness.

Director of Central Queensland Public Health Unit, Dr Kerryn Coleman, confirmed they were investigating a possible case of meningococcal.

"The Public Health Unit is aware of a possible case of meningococcal disease and will investigated and follow us as required," Dr Coleman said.

"It is important to note the general public is not at increased risk of the disease as it is generally only spread after close, prolonged contact."

The Morning Bulletin is not aware of where the man works.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed the surgery had alerted them to a "medical incident" shortly before 2pm but would not confirm if suspected meningococcal was issue.

The man has been rushed to Rockhampton Hospital where it is understood he is being tested for the disease.

The Queensland Government warns menininigicoccal disease is "a severe but uncommon infection".

Survival rate varies depending on the strain of the disease, but the notorious "W strain" has a higher-than-usual 10% death rate.

Infection "occurs when meningococcal bacteria invade the body from the throat or nose," according to the Queensland Government.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting, headaches, stiff neck, joint pain, a rash of red-purple spots, and much more.

People who believe they have been in contact with an infected person "need to be alert" for symptoms for two weeks.

After a person is exposed to the illness, symptoms generally appear within three or three days, but it can take up to 10 days.