BREAKING: Rocky FIFO hub decision date set

Rockhampton had a visible presence today as contracts were signed for the go ahead of the Adani coal mine project. In the picture are Rockhampton based-Senator Matt Canavan (front left), Capricornia MP Michelle Landry (third from left) and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow (fifth from left).

THE Adani decision Rockhampton is hanging on is expected to be made next month.

That's when the mining giant is forecast to announce whether Rockhampton or Townsville will be awarded its fly-in fly-out hub.

CONGRATULATIONS: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow shakes hands with Adani chairman Gautam Adani. Contributed

News Corp Australia, publishers of The Morning Bulletin, is reporting the crucial decision is just four to six weeks away.

The development comes on a key day for the company's Carmichael Mine project.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow today joined a host of community leaders at the opening of Adani's North Queensland headquarters in Townsville.

Cr Strelow has been in ongoing discussions with Adani regarding the region's FIFO bid.

Rockhampton Regional Council has made a bold play to build a $20m airport as part of a deal to entice Adani.

GREEN LIGHT: MP Michelle Landry (left), Senator Matt Canavan, AusTrak General Manager Murray Adams and Adani Australia Chief Executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Contributed

The region is still reeling from the potential loss of 300 jobs as Aurizon looks to shut down its Rockhampton workshops and makes changes across its Central Queensland operation.