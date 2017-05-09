24°
BREAKING: Rocky gym members receive shock email from owner

Luke J Mortimer
| 9th May 2017 2:22 PM Updated: 5:01 PM

MEMBERS of a popular Rockhampton gym woke up to a shock email telling them the business will close in days.

Owners of Jetts Allenstown, Kenny and Nikki Ware, told their gym users this morning "financial hardship" is forcing them to close on Friday.

"We apologise for the short notice, however, this has happened rather quickly," the email states.

ROCKY BUSINESS'S SHUT | 

>>Landlord evicts financially troubled Rocky fast-food store

>>Landlord's 'excessive rent' forces Gracemere store to close

SHOCK CLOSURE: Jetts Allenstown is closing on Friday.
Dianne Jeha, who owns Rockhampton Fitness Centre with her husband Norm, told The Morning Bulletin Jetts Allenstown could not reimburse members for gym memberships, but the owners had reached an agreement to transfer all Jetts Allenstown members to her gym for the same price.

Mrs Jeha said she is also offering the same price to any Jetts Allenstown gym users paying by direct debit.

"We will match what they are paying," she said.

Mr and Mrs Ware told members they would provide them with a copy of their contract for the transfer.

"We have been speaking with Norm and Dianne from Rockhampton Fitness Centre and they have agreed to honour all our current membership rates as well as those who are on Paid In Advance Memberships and have a number if months remaining," the email states.

"All you are required to show them is a copy of your current contract with us, which we are more than happy to provide."

"We ask for your patience during this time and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

EMAIL ALERT: Members received this email from the owners of Jetts Allenstown this morning.
Mrs Jeha said Rockhampton Fitness Centre, a family-owned gym on the city centre's East St that has operated for 49 years, is larger than Jetts and could deal with an influx of members.

It has a swimming pool, a gymnasium, a range of aerobics and cross fit classes, and much, much more.

"It's an upgrade," Mrs Jeha said. "They pay the same that they were paying (at Jetts) but they use our facilities.

"We have a very large gym, and nobody ever has to wait for anything, we are a very large facility." 

Mrs Jeha said she is waiting on the owner of Jetts to send through a list of members.

"We are still waiting at the moment for a list of what people were paying there," she said. "But we have signed up quite a few of their members and we've matched whatever they are paying there."

"They are very welcome, and we extend a large hand of friendship to any of them who want to come."

Mrs Jeha, who has known the owners of Jetts for years, said it was tough to see another gym close.

"As you could imagine they were fairly upset," she said.

"Whenever a fitness centre goes down, it effects everyone. Its hurts to see other gym owners hurting.

"So we look forward to looking after Jetts people."

Rumours of Jetts Allenstown's closure have circulated for months, with one member, Chris Hunt, asking the owners if the gym was closing on their Facebook page on March 20.

Jetts Allenstown replied: "Hi Chris, no, we are not closing down. Where have you heard this?"

Chris Hunt: "I heard another member talking about it today in the weight racks and I was like "what, no! It better not." So I thought I'd ask."

Jets Allentown replied: "We can confirm that while the business is for sale, the gym is not closing."

The Morning Bulletin was unsuccessful in attempts to contact the owners of Jetts Allenstown and is waiting for a response from the franchise. 

BREAKING: Rocky gym members receive shock email from owner

