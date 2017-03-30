BREAKING: Rockhampton homes to go under in 'major flood'

Flooding in parts of Koongal and Berserker after heavy rain from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

ROCKHAMPTON homes will flood when the Fitzroy reaches "major flood levels" next Friday.

Backyards are expected to flood and homes inundated when the Fitzroy reaches 8.5m, chair of Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Group Councillor Tony Williams said this afternoon.

LIVE UPDATES | BREAKING: Disaster response 'activates' as BOM warns Fitzroy at Rocky to flood

FLOOD GAUGE: The Fitzroy at Rockhampton is expected to peak at 8.5m, a major flood.

Cr Williams said the group is working to determine the exact number of homes that will go under.

"There will be a number of homes at that 8.5m mark," Cr Williams said. "There will be a number of properties that have water in their backyard, and then there may be a number of properties that will have water go over their floor boards.

"But as we've just received that information this morning, we don't know how many that will be."

Cr Williams said the upgrade from "minor flood levels" came after a "mini-cyclone" tore through Central Queensland overnight.

"It really was like a mini cyclone that we experienced last night," he said.

Cr Williams said the Fitzroy River at Rockhampton would rise in two waves.

"We will have a two-flood peak with this event," he said. "Early into next week we will have a minor height of 7m, and then as we work through into later in the week, next Friday, we will hit that major peak of 8.5m."

The last time it peaked above "major" flood levels was in February 2013 when it hit 8.61m.

Large parts of the city are expected to go under, including parts of Depot Hill, The Common, Port Curtis, Allenstown, Koongal, Bersersker, and Park Avenue, Rockhampton Regional Council flood maps reveal.

MAJOR FLOOD: Flood map showing what Rockhampton can expect at 8.5m. BoM

The airport floods at 8.8m.