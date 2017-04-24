29°
Rocky man decapitated mate over 'affair': court hears

Sherele Moody
| 24th Apr 2017 11:31 AM Updated: 11:49 AM
Syied Alam
Syied Alam

THE man charged over the decapitation murder of Rockhampton man Syied Alam was upset about his wife's relationship with the victim's brother.

A Brisbane Supreme Court justice heard this was the motive for the alleged murder.

The court a short time ago refused Mohammed Khan's application for bail.

Ferdous Alam, the wife of Syied Alam. FILE IMAGE
Ferdous Alam, the wife of Syied Alam. FILE IMAGE WIN News

Mr Khan was charged with murder and "indecently" interfering with a corpse after Mr Alam's body was found on the banks of Rockhampton's Fitzroy River on April 16, 2016.

Mr Khan, 34, and 33-year-old Mr Alam worked at the local abattoir and were members of the city's Muslim community.

The court heard Mr Khan is alleged  to have murdered Mr Alam after finding out his wife was having an affair with Mr Alam's brother.

More to come

 

A man arrested in relation to the murder of Syeid Alam escorted from the Rockhampton Police Station to watch house at the Rockhampton Courthouse. FILE
A man arrested in relation to the murder of Syeid Alam escorted from the Rockhampton Police Station to watch house at the Rockhampton Courthouse. FILE Adam Wratten

 

EARLIER:

The man charged over the decapitation murder of Syied Alam in Rockhampton will apply for bail this morning.

Mohammed Khan is charged with murder and interfering with a corpse.

Mr Alam's body was found near Rockhampton's Fitzroy River on April 16, 2016.

More to come

Topics:  breaking court crime editors picks murder trial rockhamtpon trial

