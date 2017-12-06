Breaking: Rocky man suffers serious burns after explosion

UPDATE 10am: A MAN has suffered serious second degree burns to his face after a welding explosion in Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Service report the explosion has burnt 30 per cent of the man's chest as well as the serious facial burns.

Incident at Rifen Marine. Allan Reinikka ROK061217aacciden

INITAL STORY: AMBULANCES have rushed to the aid of a man with facial and chest burns after a welding explosion in Rockhampton this morning.

The man was reportedly welding an aluminium box attached to the back of a boat at Rifen Boats on Dooley St when an explosion occurred about 9.30am.

Authorities were reportedly unsure whether the premises was safe to enter, but the safety risk was cleared minutes later.

More to come.