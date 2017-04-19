28°
BREAKING: Rocky mum, son exposed to deadly virus: claim

Amber Hooker
| 19th Apr 2017 11:03 AM Updated: 11:44 AM
DEADLY: Queensland Health is warning Stockland shoppers to check their immunisation status right now.
DEADLY: Queensland Health is warning Stockland shoppers to check their immunisation status right now.

A MOTHER claims she and her son were exposed to the measles virus at a Rockhampton doctors on Easter morning.

Kathy Duck warned members of the public after she claimed she sat near an infected person at the Mandalay Medical Centre at 8.30am on April 16.

She claimed medical staff "swung into action" when it became known a carrier of the airborne virus was sitting beside her "coughing and spluttering".

"Gent sitting behind me coughing and spluttering for about an hour," she said.

"He went in to see my doctor before me and my son, he was in there well over the 10 minutes allocated he came out.

"The doctor called my son into another consult room and spoke with me in waiting room and informed me about the gent before us having measles.

"Medical staff swung into action cleaning the doctor's room, chairs and toilet.

"I was asked about my son being immunised (yes fully) I was asked about myself (I'm not sure).

"My work colleague was at the medical centre also I informed her of what doctor had told me."

The Morning Bulletin is waiting for Mandalay Medical Centre and Queensland Health to confirm the case.

The Morning Bulletin last week reported a person infected with the measles travelled interstate from Sydney to Rockhampton via Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast from April 8 to 10, before they presented at the Rockhampton Hospital on April 11.

Hundreds of Stockland shoppers were potentially exposed to the airborne virus as the person visited the Stockland shopping centre in North Rockhampton between 12.30-2.30pm on April 10.

The Central Queensland Public Health Unit (CQPHU) yesterday said they were not aware of any further confirmed cases, but warned symptoms can appear anywhere from seven to 18 days after contact with a case.

QPHU director doctor Kerryn Coleman has two clear messages for Rockhampton residents, and anyone who was in the other known locations in Sydney and the Sunshine Coast.

"Firstly, to be aware of the signs and symptoms of measles, know that they can appear any time between seven to 18 days after contact with a case," Dr Coleman said.

"If you do get sick with a few and/or early signs of measles please see your GP and call ahead first to inform them so processes are put in place to protect other patients and staff at the clinic.

"Those who are born in or since 1966 and have not had 2 documented doses of MMR vaccine, or had proven measles, are potentially at risk of developing measles after contact."

Secondly, she urged people take this opportunity to check their immunisation status with their GP, and get any missing vaccines, including a second measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine if you only have had one.

