BREAKING: Rocky police car rammed by stolen Saab

POLICE are hunting for a stolen black Saab after it repeatedly rammed a police vehicle at Stockland Rockhampton this afternoon.

Just before 5pm, police said they attempted to intercept the Saab in the carpark near the Commonwealth Bank.

The officer said the Saab hit the back and front ends of their police vehicle before fleeing the scene, heading through the carpark towards the Musgrave St entrance near the ANZ bank.

The Saab was believed to have been stolen from Mackay and had earlier today been involved in incident where it evaded police.

The male driver and female passenger were described as being “ATSI” in appearance.

It is not yet known if this is the same vehicle which evaded multiple police units at high speed in Rockhampton on Tuesday night.

Locals are advised to contact police on Triple-0 if they spot the vehicle.

More to follow.