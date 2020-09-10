Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

BREAKING: Rocky police car rammed by stolen Saab

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
10th Sep 2020 5:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for a stolen black Saab after it repeatedly rammed a police vehicle at Stockland Rockhampton this afternoon.

Just before 5pm, police said they attempted to intercept the Saab in the carpark near the Commonwealth Bank.

The officer said the Saab hit the back and front ends of their police vehicle before fleeing the scene, heading through the carpark towards the Musgrave St entrance near the ANZ bank.

The Saab was believed to have been stolen from Mackay and had earlier today been involved in incident where it evaded police.

The male driver and female passenger were described as being “ATSI” in appearance.

It is not yet known if this is the same vehicle which evaded multiple police units at high speed in Rockhampton on Tuesday night.

Locals are advised to contact police on Triple-0 if they spot the vehicle.

More to follow.

police rammed stolen vehicle tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Fuse box ‘explodes’ in person’s face

        Premium Content UPDATE: Fuse box ‘explodes’ in person’s face

        News Paramedics were called to a Rockhampton school this afternoon.

        Pro riders to battle for crown at rich Rocky event

        Premium Content Pro riders to battle for crown at rich Rocky event

        Sport ‘It will be the biggest prize money on offer in Australia for a motocross event for...

        Mount Morgan students learn to be good neighbours

        Premium Content Mount Morgan students learn to be good neighbours

        Education At a council workshop today, Year 12s discussed their legal responsibilities upon...

        Unlicensed driver takes over highway drive for tired partner

        Premium Content Unlicensed driver takes over highway drive for tired partner

        Crime The Rockhampton couple were travelling from a funeral in Ayr when they were pulled...