BREAKING: Rocky police chase as 'stolen car' driver nears 200km/h

Luke J Mortimer
| 21st Apr 2017 1:52 PM Updated: 2:57 PM

WHAT WE KNOW |

  • Male driver sped off at 192km/h
  • One female passenger in the car, described as Caucasian with a slight build, and aged her 20s
  • Driving a stolen Mitsubishi Magna Sedan 2000 model (similar to the one pictured)
  • Police attempted to intercept the driver just north of Rockhampton at Canoona

UPDATE: 2.57pm: 

ERRATIC, dangerous drivers are throwing Rockhampton police's afternoon into chaos.

A man driving a stolen gold Mitsubishi Magana sedan evaded police at about 1.30pm when he sped off at 192km/h.

The driver was clocked at road works on the Bruce Hwy just north of Rockhampton, at Canoona, travelling at 80km/h in a 40km/h zone.

No Caption
No Caption

But police called off the chase when he sped up to 192km/h.

Rockhampton police are now also on the hunt for a second motorists in a blue 2005 Holden Commodore sedan spotted "driving dangerously, swerving in and out of traffic" on Alexander St in Parkhurst.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police abandoned that chase, too.

 

But the spokesman said police have alerted fellow officers to be on the lookout for the vehicle.\

EARLIER: 

POLICE are alerting fellow officers and motorists to Rockhampton's north after a driver in a stolen car dodged being pulled over when he accelerated to 192km/h.

Police pursued the driver of the gold Mitsubishi Magna, who they believe is a man wearing a black baseball cap, after they clocked him driving at 80km/h through road works on the Bruce Hwy at Canoona.

The driver is travelling north. 

Police believe there is also a female passenger in the car, which they describe as Caucasian with a slight build, and aged in her 20s or younger.

The driver is believed to be Caucasian with a slim build, and is aged in his 20s.

INTERCEPT ATTEMPT: Police clocked the driver at 192km/h on the Bruce Hwy at Canoona.
INTERCEPT ATTEMPT: Police clocked the driver at 192km/h on the Bruce Hwy at Canoona.

But police abandoned the chase when the driver accelerated to 192km/h near the intersection of the Old Bruce Hwy and the Bruce Hwy.

Police are understood to be speaking with the traffic controller stationed at the road works to attain a better description of the man.

More to come

Topics:  breaking editors picks police rockhampton stolen car

