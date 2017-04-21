BREAKING: Rocky police chase as 'stolen car' driver nears 200km/h

WHAT WE KNOW |

Male driver sped off at 192km/h

One female passenger in the car, described as Caucasian with a slight build, and aged her 20s

Driving a stolen Mitsubishi Magna Sedan 2000 model (similar to the one pictured)

Police attempted to intercept the driver just north of Rockhampton at Canoona

UPDATE: 2.57pm:

ERRATIC, dangerous drivers are throwing Rockhampton police's afternoon into chaos.

A man driving a stolen gold Mitsubishi Magana sedan evaded police at about 1.30pm when he sped off at 192km/h.

The driver was clocked at road works on the Bruce Hwy just north of Rockhampton, at Canoona, travelling at 80km/h in a 40km/h zone.

But police called off the chase when he sped up to 192km/h.

Rockhampton police are now also on the hunt for a second motorists in a blue 2005 Holden Commodore sedan spotted "driving dangerously, swerving in and out of traffic" on Alexander St in Parkhurst.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police abandoned that chase, too.

But the spokesman said police have alerted fellow officers to be on the lookout for the vehicle.\

EARLIER:

POLICE are alerting fellow officers and motorists to Rockhampton's north after a driver in a stolen car dodged being pulled over when he accelerated to 192km/h.

Police pursued the driver of the gold Mitsubishi Magna, who they believe is a man wearing a black baseball cap, after they clocked him driving at 80km/h through road works on the Bruce Hwy at Canoona.

The driver is travelling north.

Police believe there is also a female passenger in the car, which they describe as Caucasian with a slight build, and aged in her 20s or younger.

The driver is believed to be Caucasian with a slim build, and is aged in his 20s.

INTERCEPT ATTEMPT: Police clocked the driver at 192km/h on the Bruce Hwy at Canoona.

But police abandoned the chase when the driver accelerated to 192km/h near the intersection of the Old Bruce Hwy and the Bruce Hwy.

Police are understood to be speaking with the traffic controller stationed at the road works to attain a better description of the man.

