BREAKING 12.45PM: POLICE are appealing for help to locate a man reported missing from Bajool.

Robert Carroll, 45, was last seen leaving a home on Upper Ulam Rd around 8pm on Sunday.

He may be driving a 1998 silver Nissan Patrol with a Queensland registration 596TGF.

His family are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance with a slim build, around 180cm tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police.