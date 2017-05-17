BREAKING: Rocky police search for group of kids with 'shovels'

A GROUP of kids are using council shovels to vandalise street signs in Mount Morgan, a witness has reported to police.

Rockhampton police are searching for the group of kids on Morgan St and surrounding streets, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

The witness reported that the kids found the shovels at a council site.

The QPS spokesman said police are "conducting patrols" of the area but have not yet located the group or found evidence of damage to streets.

"At night the damage might not be that apparent," the spokesman said.

Police were altered to the alleged incident at about 6.30pm.