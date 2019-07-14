BREAKING: Rocky police seek backup after things get nasty

POLICE RESPOND: Reinforcements were requested after things got out of hand near the golf course in West Rockhampton this morning.

ROCKHAMPTON Police were forced to call for back up when things got out of hand at a block of units near the Rockhampton Golf Course this morning.

Police attended a Pennycuick St unit block at approximately 10.40am before the situation escalated.

A man could be heard yelling in the background while police were calling for urgent back up over the radio.

Not long after, two people were reported in custody with one man bleeding from the head.

A police spokesperson said at 7.30 this morning a man mowing the Rockhampton Golf Course was reportedly stuck by another man with a golf flag pole.

The Morning Bulletin understands that police investigations into the incident led them to the Pennycuick St address.

A man is expected to be charged later this morning.

More to follow.