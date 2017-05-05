BREAKING: Rocky teen snatched $3K from elderly man in CBD

A ROCKHAMPTON teen has been charged with stealing from an 88-year-old man two days ago in Bundaberg's CBD.

A 17-year-old Berserker man has been charged with one count of stealing from the person and a further unrelated count of breach of bail conditions.

He is expected to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Police had earlier released CCTV footage of people who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said police were investigating the offence in which a man took an envelope of cash from an elderly person in the CBD on Wednesday.

"An 88-year-old male person has made a cash withdrawal from a Bourbong St business," she said.

"The male was followed by another male person who has allegedly snatched an envelope containing a sum of cash."

Peter Young was robbed inside a bank. Photo: Channel Seven.

It is understood $3000 was stolen from the elderly man.

If you have any information which may assist our investigators, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1700767334.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.