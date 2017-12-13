Breaking: Rocky zoo tragedy as popular animal dies

Koala dies at Rocky Zoo: Rockhampton Zoo staff say a sad farewell to their beloved koala, Novatel who was struck down by the koala retrovirus. Video created by the Rockhampton Zoo.

ROCKHAMPTON animal lovers are in mourning after the loss of one the region's most loved animals.

"We are very sad to announce the passing of our beautiful koala, Novatel,” a post made to the Rockhampton Zoo page a short while ago says.

"Novatel passed away peacefully yesterday evening after battling some medical problems.

"Novatel was just six years old.”

The koala was rescued from the wild after being mauled by a dog and taken to Australia Zoo wildlife hospital in August, 2014.

"After 15 months recovering from those injuries Novatel was placed in the care of Rockhampton Zoo through the Queensland Species Management Program (a program that places unreleasable rescued native animals into long term care in zoos),” the post says.

"She arrived at Rockhampton Zoo in November of 2015 and wasted no time in winning over the hearts of our team of keepers.

"She was a very sweet girl who loved her daily supplement feeding and seemed to know that the humans in her life were doing their very best to care for her.

"She always cooperated with her care, climbing onto the scales voluntarily each week for her weigh-ins and calmly allowing our veterinary team to take blood samples without restraining her in any way. She was an absolute joy to work with and be around. Her loss is a tough one for our team.”

Post mortem results are still pending, but it is likely that Novatel was suffering from the koala retrovirus.

She was transferred back to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital 10 days ago for specialist treatment when she failed to respond to all what the vet team was doing for her.

"She had showed signs of improvement after a plasma transfusion, was eating well and had gained weight again,” the post said.

"Sadly though this illness was too much for her to fight and she passed away in the expert care of the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital staff.

"We would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank the dedicated team of veterinary staff both here in Rockhampton and at Australia Zoo who did their absolute best to try and pull Novatel through this illness.”

Koalas generally live to beyond 13 years.