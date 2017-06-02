BREAKING: Rocky's $82m rail lifeline delivers jobs

THE Palaszczuk Government has welcomed the announcement by Adani Australia to grant a contract of more than $82 million to supply concrete sleepers from Rockhampton for the Carmichael Coal mine project's rail line.

"Adani advise this contract will mean Austrak will triple its workforce to more than 80 and generate up to 30 supply chain jobs, and provide job security for the two-year life of the contract," Member for Rockhampton and Minister for Rural Economic Development Bill Byrne said.

Austrak would supply more than 730,000 concrete sleepers for the construction of Adani's 388km standard gauge rail line from the mine in central western Queensland to the company's bulk coal handling port at Abbot Point near Bowen.

The announcement comes after Aurizon's bombshell yesterday that it would close its Rockhampton rolling stock workshop as one of several measures in a restructure that will see 300-plus jobs go from Central Queensland.

Mr Byrne said the government had sought and received an assurance from Aurizon that all entitlements would be paid to workers affected by its decision to close the railway workshops in Rockhampton.

The Department of State Development is in contact with Aurizon and will work with employers and unions to help workers transition to new employment or training.

Since July last year, the Palaszczuk Government's Back to Work program has supported 4100 people in regional areas back into work including 660 people in Central Queensland.