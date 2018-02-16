Breaking: Rocky's king croc killer cops hefty fine

THE man who killed a crocodile in the Fitzroy River, believed to have been born during World War I and survived extensive hunting, has received a hefty fine.

Luke Stephen Orchard, 31, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of unlawfully taking a protected animal.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the Belmont Research Station farmhand made admissions to police about the shooting of the 5.26 metre male crocodile on the banks of the Fitzroy River on September 13, 2017.

Images of a 5.2m crocodile found shot in the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton on Thursday, September 21.

She said the crocodile, determined by experts to have been between 80-100 years old, had been shot in the head between the eyes.

Ms King said fragments of the bullet retrieved from the crocodile indicated it had been shot with a 33 Winchester Marlin brand rifle.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Orchard to pay a $10,000 fine.

