Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Breaking: Rocky's king croc killer cops hefty fine

Crocodile shooter Luke Stephen Orchard leaves Rockhampton court house.
Crocodile shooter Luke Stephen Orchard leaves Rockhampton court house. Chris Ison ROK160218ccroc4
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

THE man who killed a crocodile in the Fitzroy River, believed to have been born during World War I and survived extensive hunting, has received a hefty fine.

Luke Stephen Orchard, 31, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of unlawfully taking a protected animal.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the Belmont Research Station farmhand made admissions to police about the shooting of the 5.26 metre male crocodile on the banks of the Fitzroy River on September 13, 2017.

Croc Killer reveals: Why I shot the 5.26m giant

 

Images of a 5.2m crocodile found shot in the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton on Thursday, September 21. Police and the EHP are appealing for public assistance in their investigations to find the culprit.
Images of a 5.2m crocodile found shot in the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton on Thursday, September 21. Police and the EHP are appealing for public assistance in their investigations to find the culprit. Department of Environment and He

She said the crocodile, determined by experts to have been between 80-100 years old, had been shot in the head between the eyes.

Ms King said fragments of the bullet retrieved from the crocodile indicated it had been shot with a 33 Winchester Marlin brand rifle.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Orchard to pay a $10,000 fine.

More details to come.

Topics:  belmont research centre crocodile fitzroy river luke stephen orchard magistrate jeff clarke police prosecutor jess king rowan king

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Final play for one of Rocky's favourite sporting sons

Final play for one of Rocky's favourite sporting sons

Stephen Weigh hoping to sign off in style after celebrated career

REVEALED: Why I killed Rocky's giant crocodile

Solicitor Rowan King (front) with Luke Stephen Orchard as they leave Rockhampton Court.

"I shot the crocodile," Orchard said in his interview with police.

CQ bracing for fierce approaching storm cell

CQ set to be smashed by a storm cell.

Radar shows Rocky and the Cap Coast are in the firing line.

Senator Canavan clarifies his role in the Barnaby scandal

Senator Matt Canavan, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the Rockhampton Hospital announcing $7million in funding for a car park.

After questions raised about the Senator hiring Barnaby's mistress

Local Partners