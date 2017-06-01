23°
BREAKING: Rogue operators plan rival Rocky event

Michelle Gately
| 1st Jun 2017 11:47 AM Updated: 12:28 PM

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • An event has been posted to Facebook that will rival the Rockhampton Show
  • The Show Society and the Showmen's Guild of Australasia are negotiating an agreement to guarantee the return of popular rides to the Rockhampton Show
  • The latest development of a rival event a dispute between the two parties detailed here

SPECULATION is rife a group of rogue show-ride operators are attempting to set up an event in direct competition with the Rockhampton Show.

The Beast is coming to Gympie for the 129th edition of the Gympie Show.
The Beast is coming to Gympie for the 129th edition of the Gympie Show. Contributed


As the Show Society met last night, an event popped up on Facebook advertising the Rocky Round Up at Callaghan Park on from June 13 to 15.

The Rockhampton Show runs from June 14 to 16.

The threat of a breakaway event follows a dispute between the Show Society and the Showmen's Guild of Australasia.

The dispute over re-zoning of sideshow alley areas arose from safety and practical concerns around the placement of the wood chop competition area. 

RIVAL EVENT: An event in rival to the Rockhampton Show has been posted to Facebook.
RIVAL EVENT: An event in rival to the Rockhampton Show has been posted to Facebook.

The Morning Bulletin understands negotiations are still underway between the Show Society and the Showmen's Guild of Australasia to organise an agreement which would guarantee the return of popular rides to the Rockhampton Show.

If this agreement goes ahead, it's unlikely the Rocky Round Up will proceed.

A spokesperson for Callaghan Park this morning declined to comment on the event.

More to come shortly

