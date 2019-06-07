BREAKING: Motorist killed in another fatal crash in region

A PERSON has been killed in yet another fatal crash in the South Burnett region.

It's the latest tragedy in a string of fatal crashes that have rocked the tight-knit community, including the horrifying deaths of a mother and her four small children.

The person, believed to be the driver, was killed after the vehicle rolled over today at the intersection of the Burnett Highway and Cobby Rd at Glan Devon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said a vehicle was on its roof when a crew arrived at the scene at 1pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating.

More to come.