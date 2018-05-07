Paramedics treat man involved in CQ rollover

UPDATE 3.02PM: Queensland Ambulance Services are still at the scene of a one-vehicle roll-over that occurred at Gogango Range this afternoon.

One male is currently being treated by paramedics and has been declared "stable".

Queensland Ambulance Services media said the patient was walking around and had possibly sustained only "minor injuries".

The man will be transported shortly to hospital.

INITIAL STORY: THE Capricorn Highway is reportedly blocked in both directions near Duaringa after a rollover down an embankment.

Two ambulance crews are rushing to the scene at the Gogango Range, but were not on scene as of 2.34pm.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles or people were involved but initial reports are one vehicle is on its side.

The initial report came through about 2.10pm.

A man has reportedly suffered facial injuries.

More information to come.