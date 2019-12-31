Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
BREAKING: Rubbish truck crashes into power pole

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
31st Dec 2019 10:30 PM
UPDATE, 10.30AM: THE driver of a rubbish truck, who crashed into a power pole in Mount Morgan, has not received any injuries in the accident.

At 9.50am, paramedics were called to reports of a truck into a power pole on West St.

The male driver was able to remove himself from the vehicle without assistance.

He was assessed on scene and reportedly suffered no injuries in the accident. No hospital transportation was required.

A telephone line was knocked down during the accident, however, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said there was no power in the line.

QFES have notified Telstra of the incident.

INITIAL: EMERGENCY Services are racing to the scene of a rubbish truck accident in Mount Morgan, which has reportedly brought down power lines trapping the driver inside the cabin.

At 9.50am, paramedics were called to reports of a truck into a power pole on West St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews have reported the male driver was okay and had only suffered minor injuries. He is still being assessed on scene.

Initial reports indicate power lines were knocked down, however, it is unconfirmed as there are conflicting reports stating they were phone lines. Ergon is believed to have been called.

More to come.

