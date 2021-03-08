BREAKING: Runner-up Livingstone councillor to be appointed

Rhodes Watson is first in line for the vacant councillor position.

Livingstone Shire Council on Monday resolved to fill the vacancy left by Tanya Lynch’s resignation by approaching the runner-up from the 2020 local government election.

Rhodes Watson last week told The Morning Bulletin he would accept the position if it were offered to him.

The resignation of Tanya Lynch from the office of councillor became effective on Thursday, March 4.

As per local government legislation, in the event that Mr Watson declines, the second runner-up will be approached, and so on until the position is filled.

The council was provided a quote from the Electoral Commission of Queensland estimating a regular by-election would cost $225,455.

The ECQ must now recommend Mr Watson to the council so it may appoint him.

Mr Watson has been contacted for comment.